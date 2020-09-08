SAPM Amin Aslam calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him in detail about the affairs of the ministry.

According to a press release of the PM Office Media Wing, the SAPM apprised the prime minister that two more national parks would be established to protect the natural resources.

He further informed the prime minister that as per his direction an award giving ceremony under Clean Green Index would be arranged soon.

He also briefed the prime minister about participation in the international competition under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

The prime minister appreciated the SAPM’s efforts for the protection of natural resources.