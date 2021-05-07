Sanjrani takes notice of financial fraud by illegal companies

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday has taken notice of media reports and complaints regarding financial fraud by some illegal companies and applications in Pakistan.

He directed the concerned agencies to take all possible steps to protect the people from such counterfeiting.

The Chairman Senate sought regular reports in this regard from the concerned agencies including Finance Division, State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).