Sanjrani, senators extend support to Mastung blast vicims at Quetta hospital

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with a delegation of senators, visited Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about the well-being of the injured from the Mastung blast.

Sanjrani was joined by Senator Zanseebullah Bazai, Prince Umar Ahmadzai, and Rukhsana Zuberi during the hospital visit to meet with the blast victims.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani conveyed his contentment with the care provided to the injured.

He emphasized that terrorists have no affiliation with Islam or humanity.

The attack on the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) procession is a stark illustration of the terrorists’ anti-Islamic stance.

Sanjrani also commended the Pakistan Army and security forces for their effective counterterrorism efforts, assuring that victims would receive full assistance.

He underscored their shared empathy with the victims and their determination to prevent any disruption of the peace process.