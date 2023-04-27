Sanjrani proposes Special Committee to address political, economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday suggested for forming a Special Senate Committee consisting of ten members from both the ruling and opposition parties to tackle the current political and economic turmoil in the country, including the upcoming general elections.

The committee will be jointly led by the Leader of the House in the Senate and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and will have four members each from the Treasury and Opposition Benches.

In separate letters written to both the Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem to nominate members from both the treasury and opposition benches to constitute the Special Committee for holding Political Dialogue.

Chairman stated that Parliament is the right and the only forum for the resolution of political issues, given the prevailing political and economic situation.

The Chairman Senate stated that the Senate of Pakistan, House of Federation, being a stabilizing factor of the federation is constitutionally bestowed with the responsibility of protecting the national and political harmony vis-a-vis the national and public interest.

The Senate Secretariat will remain available to assist/facilitate the Committee in the performance of its functions for preserving the political system and for the betterment of the State and its citizenry. Both the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate have been requested to provide names of four Members belonging to the Treasury and Opposition Benches for inclusion in the Special Committee within two days.