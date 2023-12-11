Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): A high-level delegation led by Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, convened in Abu Dhabi for a meeting with the Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates Saqr Ghobash.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in fruitful discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, said a press release.

The Chairman Senate expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received in the UAE, emphasizing the profound connection between the two nations.

He highlighted the deep-rooted relations founded on shared cultural and religious values, asserting that the UAE holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

Chairman Senate acknowledged the role played by UAE’s leadership in advocating for the Muslim Ummah on the global stage and commended the consistent support extended by the UAE government to Pakistan at international forums.

Federal National Council Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, lauded the industrious Pakistani community in the UAE, recognizing their significant contributions to the nation’s development.

He affirmed the UAE’s commitment to standing by Pakistan in times of need.

Expressing shared concern, both dignitaries addressed the current situation in Palestine, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging the facilitation of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaker Saqr Ghobash organized a luncheon in honour of the Pakistani delegation.

The event provided a platform for further dialogue and strengthening the longstanding ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

Chairman Senate congratulated the government and people of the UAE on the 52nd National Day of the United Arab Emirates. He also congratulated the Emirati leadership on the successful holding of the COP28 conference.

Furthermore, the delegation emphasized its commitment to resolving the issue of Indian aggression and occupation in Kashmir. It reiterated the call for granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination as per United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In addition, the Chairman of the Senate urged the removal of the UAE visa ban on residents of several Pakistani cities.

Speaker Ghobash affirmed his commitment to actively contribute to addressing this matter.

The members of the Pakistani delegation included Senator Prince Umer Ahmedzai, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Dilawar Khan, Hussain Muhammad – Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, Ex Senator Sajjad Turi, Syed Abid Hasan, Advisor to Chairman Senate.