Sanjrani meets Secretary General of Muslim World League

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday met Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, in Medina Munawarah, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was also attended by senators Dilawar Khan, Muhammad Abdul Qadir and Faisal Saleem Rehman, and Member of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission Nauman Khan, a news release said.

Chairman Senate expressed admiration for the Muslim World League's leadership in the fight against Islamophobia & lauded KSA provision of ideal facilities for visitors. The Secretary-General reaffirmed their commitment… pic.twitter.com/C1Dv6W3XQA — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) April 18, 2023

Sheikh Dr Mohammad welcomed the Senate chairman and his delegation to Saudi Arabia and congratulated them on performing Umrah.

The Senate chairman expressed Pakistan’s admiration for the Muslim World League’s leadership in the fight against Islamophobia. He also commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s development under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and praised the vision of Saudi Prime Minister Prince Muhammed bin Salman for the betterment of the Saudi people.

He also expressed special gratitude to King Salman and Prince Mohammed for their recent financial assistance to Pakistan, which, he believed, would help alleviate the country’s financial difficulties.

He also lauded Saudi Arabia’s provision of ideal facilities for visitors and commended the efforts of the Muslim World League in removing misunderstandings about Islam in the West and spreading the peaceful and tolerant ideology of Islam in the non-Muslim world.

Sanjrani emphasized the commendable role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Muslim World League, and especially the Secretary General in solving the problems of the Islamic world. He also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace and development in the region.

The Senate chairman highlighted the strong, longstanding brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which was deeply rooted in their common religion, values, and culture.

He stated that both countries had always stood by each other in all kinds of difficult situations, and Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Senate of Pakistan and the Arab World League agreed to further promote cooperation. The Arab World League was the representative forum of the Islamic world, its secretary general said.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation and strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.