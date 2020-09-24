Sanjrani meets Pervaiz Elahi, Shujaat

LAHORE, Sep 24 (APP):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interests at the latter’s residence here on Thursday.

MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Senator Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi, Provincial Minister Bao Muhammad Rizwan and Chaudhry Shafey Hussain were present during the meeting.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani hailed Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi for completing the highest number of legislation among all the other provincial assemblies of the country besides completing two-years as coalition partners in the PTI-led government in Punjab and the center.

Sanjrani also lauded the services of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for the coalition government and smooth relationship with other political parties.

Hailing the services of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the Chairman Senate was running the legislative affairs of the Senate smoothly, adding that taking all political parties along in legislation was an exemplary service to democracy.