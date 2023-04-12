Sanjrani lauds China for bringing peace in region

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields for mutual benefit of the two countries.

The need for collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity and development in the region was emphasized by both sides during a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and a three-member delegation of the Chinese Embassy, including Charge de’ Affaires Ms Pang Chunxue, Political Counselor Ms Bao Zhong and Third Secretary Ms Dong Wenli held here Wednesday, said a news release.

The meeting also underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in all fields, including Information Technology.

During the meeting, the Chairman Senate congratulated President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and the people on his re-election as President for the third consecutive term. He also praised China’s efforts to establish peace in the region, noting that China played a key role in bringing together Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is commendable.

Sanjrani highlighted that both countries had stood by each other in all kinds of situations and supported each other on every platform.

He also acknowledged China’s investment in Pakistan, which had provided new employment opportunities for youth, and noted that with the completion of CPEC, the entire region would develop and open new avenues for further investment.

The chairman reiterated that Pakistan was committed to the timely completion of the CPEC project, which had enormous potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Ms. Pang expressed her country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, noting that Pakistan is China’s closest friend. She added that her country would share its experiences with Pakistan, which would help in its social and economic prosperity.

The Chairman Senate underlined that the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries would take the bilateral relationship to new heights, and both time-tested friends had always stood by each other through thick and thin.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China in various fields, which would contribute to regional peace, stability, and development.