Sanjrani expresses grief over Najma Hameed’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, former Senator Begum Najma Hameed.

In a condolence message, Sanjrani said the death of Najma has deeply saddened him. The services of the deceased in politics are unforgettable.

Senate Chairman prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to bereaved family members.

Likewise, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim also expressed their deepest sorrow and regret over the death of former Senator Najma Hameed in their separate condolence messages to the family of the deceased.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the deceased, who was the sister of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Tahira Aurangzeb and maternal aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.