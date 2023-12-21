Sanjrani congrats new Emir Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday extended warm congratulations and best wishes to Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah on assuming charge as new Emir of Kuwait.

In a statement, Sadiq Sanjrani expressed profound felicitations on behalf of the Senate of Pakistan, conveying heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on this momentous occasion.

Chairman Senate emphasized the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

Sadiq Sanjrani affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening these ties under the leadership of Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The Chairman praised Kuwait’s remarkable progress under the wise leadership of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and expressed confidence in the continued prosperity and development of Kuwait under the new leadership.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed hope for enhanced cooperation and collaboration between Pakistan and Kuwait across various spheres for the mutual benefit of both nations.