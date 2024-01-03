Sanjrani grieved over loss of life in Japan’s earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday conveyed condolences to President of the House of Councillors of Japan Hidehisa Otsuji over the loss of life in the devastating earthquake.

“I have full faith that legendary resilience and courage of the people of Japan would surely help them to surmount this catastrophe,” the chairman said in the letter forwarded to the office of President of the House of Councillors of Japan.

He also sympathized with the bereaved families and others affected by the heart-wrenching earthquake.

Sanjrani expressed unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Japan in the hard times.

He termed Japan a great friend and said that both Islamabad and Tokyo had supported each other through thick and thin.