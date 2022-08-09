Sanjrani condemns suicide attack on army convoy in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on an army convoy in North Waziristan.

He, in a statement, prayed for the high ranks of the security forces personnel in Jannah and patience for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Sanjrani paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country adding the evil elements were against the development and stability of the country.

He said the sacrifices of brave sons of the soil for defense of the country and establishment of law and order would always be remembered.

He said the anti-state elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the efforts would continue to fight against terrorism in its all forms and manifestation.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi also condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in North Waziristan and prayed for the martyred security forces personnel.