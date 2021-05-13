ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with a three-member delegation arrived in Djibouti Thursday on a special invitation to attend the swearing-in and investiture ceremony of newly elected President Ismaeel Omar Guelleh.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on 15 May, said a press release here.

The delegation was awarded a warm welcome at the Ambouli International Airport where it was received in person by Speaker of National Assembly, Djubouti, Mohammed Ali Houmed.

The delegation comprising Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Fida Muhammad and Senator Ahmed Khan, will hold meetings with local leadership and Pakistani diaspora during its stay in Djibouti.

President Guelleh has been re-elected in the elections held last month. Earlier, a parliamentary delegation from Djibouti visited Pakistan in January 2021.