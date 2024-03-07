Sanjrani addresses retiring Senators at farewell gathering

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani thanked all Senators for their unwavering commitment to the honorable conduct of the Senate, acknowledging the valuable contributions of the outgoing members.

He emphasized that their efforts and services would serve as a guiding light for new members, contributing to the sustainable development of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing Senators at a farewell dinner hosted in honor of outgoing Senators from the Upper House of the Parliament.

In his speech, the Chairman recognized the collaborative efforts and cooperation of the Leader of the House, Senator Ishaq Dar, and the Leader of the Opposition, Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim, along with leaders of other parliamentary parties in promoting high values and ensuring harmonious proceedings in the House.

Highlighting the professionalism and political insight of the Senators, the Chairman Senate credited their active participation in legislative debates and committee meetings for the effectiveness of the Senate’s proceedings. He applauded their collective efforts to interpret public sentiments and address national aspirations, contributing significantly to the survival of democracy.

Chairman Senate took pride in the achievements of the Senate during challenging times, noting the nation’s collective efforts to protect national interests and achieve remarkable successes. He also mentioned key reforms in the internal procedures and rules of the Senate aligned with international standards.

The Chairman highlighted the Senate’s achievements in parliamentary diplomacy, building relationships with parliamentary chambers worldwide and signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Libyan Parliament. He acknowledged initiatives such as the Education Parliamentarians Caucus, promoting education for all, and the establishment of a parliamentary budget in collaboration with the Congressional Budget Office.

Moreover, the Chairman Senate outlined the Senate’s commitment to e-enablement, emphasizing the Digital Senate initiative to modernize information technology (IT) infrastructure. He credited these measures for a clear improvement in the Senate’s overall functioning, setting an example for other institutions.

In conclusion, the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani thanked the Senate Secretariat, administration, officers, staff, and media friends for their dedicated efforts. He called for unity among the nation as the Senate enters a new phase of democratic governance, expressing confidence that unity will lead to a bright future of Pakistan.