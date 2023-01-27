Sanjrani, Achakzai discuss Balochistan development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday discussed the status of Balochistan’s development projects and other issues of mutual interest with Balochistan Minister for Finance Zamrak Khan Achakzai in a meeting held in the Parliament House.

Speaking on the occasion, Senate Chairman stressed that expediting the development projects was imperative for rapidly changing people’s standard of living.

The provincial minister lauded the efforts of the Senate Chairman in solving the financial problems being faced by Balochistan.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the upper house will continue to play its full role for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

Chairman said that solving the problems of the Balochistan people is his first priority and will continue to work for the development and prosperity of the province.