Friday, October 10, 2025
Sanjay Perwani urges early salary release for Hindu employees ahead of Diwali

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Member of the National Assembly Sanjay Perwani on Friday urged the federal and provincial governments to ensure that Hindu government employees receive their salaries before Diwali, which falls on October 20.
Speaking in the House about the upcoming festival, he said that the timely payment of salaries would enable Hindu employees to celebrate their religious occasion with ease and dignity.
He also requested the Minister for Power to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply during Diwali, particularly at temples.
“I appeal to all concerned authorities, especially the Sindh government, to release salaries in advance so that our Hindu brothers and sisters can fully enjoy their festival. It is equally important to ensure there are no power outages at temples during Diwali celebrations,” he added.
