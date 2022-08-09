Sanaullah strongly condemns suicide attack on military convoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in North Waziristan.

The minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of military personnel in the suicide attack, said a statement issued here.

While condemning the terrorist attack, the minister paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. Security forces would not be afraid of such cowardly attacks, he added.

He said they would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the country.