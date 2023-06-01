Sanaullah condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a security forces’ check post in the Singwan area of Balochistan’s Kech district, and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

In a press statement, he highlighted the professionalism and dedication of the security forces, saying that the successful retreat of the terrorists was a testament to the excellent training the soldiers.

Rana Sana further assured the nation that the armed forces were fully capable of countering any kind of action that threatened safety and security of the country.

Speaking firmly against anti-national elements, the minister reiterated that their nefarious goals would never succeed.

He expressed his confidence that the collective efforts of the security forces, along with the support of the Pakistani people, would effectively combat any threats to national security.

Sanaullah also said that every Pakistani was proud of the brave armed forces and commended their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation.

He prayed Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the martyred security personnel and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.