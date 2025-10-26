Sanam Marvi enthrals Parisians at Theatre de la Ville Paris

- Advertisement -

PARIS, Oct 26 (APP):Pakistani folk, sufi and spiritual singer, Sanam Marvi enthralled a jam-packed audience on Sunday with her performance at the Theatre de la Ville, Paris. The concert, which was co-organized by Embassy of Pakistan and Theatre de la Ville, provided a rare opportunity to Parisians to listen to a Pakistani singer known not just for her powerful singing but also as a symbol of the spiritual heritage of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appreciated the mesmerizing performance of Sanam Marvi and her team and thanked the management of the Theatre de la Ville for bringing Pakistani music to life once again in Paris – the city of lights. She acknowledged the role played by Theatre management led by Soudabeh Kia, Conseillere Musique du Monde in patronizing art and music from around the world as earlier late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has also performed at the theatre.

Ambassador Baloch emphasized that in today’s world, ‘cultural diplomacy’ connects people, societies and countries. She expressed delight at the success of the sold-out concert of Sanam Marvi at the Theatre de la Ville and expressed the hope that further collaborations will take place in performing arts between Pakistan and France.

Speaking about her experience, Sanam Marvi said that ‘music is the spice of life and we love our traditional music’. She was overwhelmed by the presence and appreciation of a large international crowd. Born in the province of Sindh, Pakistan, Sanam Marvi started singing at an early age and has gained international recognition for her unique style of singing folk and sufi music.

The management of Theatre de la Ville highlighted that performances like that of Sanam Marvi provide an opportunity for music lovers in France to enjoy international music. They highlighted that ‘music has no boundaries’ and the main aim of the programme was to reinforce love for international music among the French audiences and to introduce to them foreign artists and the countries they represent.