Sana Ullah urges President to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday urged President Arif Alvi to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities and help run the country on constitutional grounds.

He reminded him to perform duty as President of Pakistan instead of following his party chief Imran Khan’s dictates, said a statement issued here.

The minister said the country would be run according to the constitution and not upon the whims of Imran Khan. “The office of President is a constitutional post and not related to politics. When the time arrives for performing constitutional obligation the President, the Governors and other related to PTI get sick,” he said.

He said the order of Lahore High Court was continuously being violated after defying the Supreme Court directives.

Rana Sana Ullah said the Punjab Government was being run without the Chief Minister and Cabinet members for the last 21 days.

The President should meet his constitutional obligation and immediately nominate a person to administrator oath to the newly elected chief minister, he said.