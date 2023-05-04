Sana expresses sorrow over martyrdom of six Jawans in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of six Jawans who lost their lives during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his message of condolence, he prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of these brave soldiers would not go to waste, and the Pakistan Armed Forces were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

The entire nation stood behind them like a rock in this effort, he added.