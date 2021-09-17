Sammy disappointed on cancellation of Pak-NZ series

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Former West Indies Skipper Darren Sammy was disappointed on the cancellation of Pak-New Zealand series saying it was a major blow to Pakistan. “Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. This is a massive blow to Pakistan,” Sammy, who was also associated with Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmis, tweeted. Sammy, who has won two Twenty20 World Cups for his country in 2012 and 2016, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan government have worked very hard to resume cricket in Pakistan. “The @TheRealPCB and the government have worked so hard to get cricket back to Pakistan. Again I will say Pakistan is one of the safest places I’ve played cricket. The fans are amazing. I feel at home when I’m there. So disappointed right now,” he said. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement on Friday said the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has decided to postpone the series due to security alert. “New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. The PCB and Pakistan government have made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams,” PCB said.