Salman tasked to launder money sans being caught

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said that the real task of Salman Shahbaz was to launder money without being caught.

In response to a statement of Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mariyam Aurangzeb, he said despite studying in Oxford University,Salman proved himself a naive and was instrumental in the arrest of his father, he tweeted.

Salman should return Pakistan to prove his innocence in corruption cases, he added.

The advisor said that people should be ready as many more (corruption cases) was set to come in to fore soon.