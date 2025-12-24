Salik Hussain pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday said that the leadership, vision, and principled struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid the foundation of Pakistan and continue to define the nation’s identity.

In his message on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, the Minister stated that Quaid-e-Azam’s unwavering resolve and firm commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law remain a clear source of guidance for the nation even today. He emphasized that the message of Faith, Unity, and Discipline is as relevant for national development and social harmony today as it was at the time of Pakistan’s creation.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that by following these guiding principles, the nation can effectively address contemporary challenges and build a stable and prosperous future. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to realizing Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a strong, sovereign, and people-friendly state, where transparent governance, responsible conduct, and public welfare are given central importance.

The minister particularly urged the youth to adopt the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam in their practical lives by embracing honesty, hard work, and discipline as core values. He further stated that the true tribute to Quaid-e-Azam lies not in limiting his ideas to ceremonial events, but in implementing them through practical actions, so that Pakistan may progress as a peaceful, just, and developed state.

Reiterating the government’s firm resolve, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that, in line with the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis will continue to work for the protection of overseas Pakistanis’ rights, the development of human resources, and the promotion of national harmony. He concluded by calling upon the nation to unite in translating Quaid-e-Azam’s vision into reality and making Pakistan a strong, united, and progressive country.