Salient feature of Sales Tax on Services

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Following are the salient features of the Sales Tax on Services proposed by the government for FY 2025-26:
REVENUE MEASURES:
.. Integration of service providers with Board’s computerized system for real-time reporting of taxable service activity – General Order to prescript mode and manner.
.. Board to notify a Negative List of exempt services for harmonized, smooth and gradual transition from the positive list to the negative list. This will expand the scope of services leviable to service sales tax under Islamabad Capital Territory.
STREAMLINING MEASURES:
.. Exemption of sales tax on services acquired by diplomats and diplomatic missions etc. aligned with the scope of exemptions to such persons available under the Sales Tax Act, 1990 for uniformity and harmonized regime on goods and services.
