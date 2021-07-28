Saidpur, Golra receive record breaking rainfall :Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr. Zaheer Babar informed that various parts of federal capital received record breaking rains including Saidpur village and Golra Sharif which received 128 mm and 106 mm rain respectively during last 24 hours.

Talking to APP, he said heavy rains would generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Hazara including areas such as Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot and Abbottabad.

Various cities including Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and D.G Khan would also receive heavy rain fall during next 24 hours.

He further informed that these rains would cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar during the period.

Heavy downpour would trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, he added.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain “ALERT” during the forecast period, he said.