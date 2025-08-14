Sahiwal Power Plant staff celebrate Independence Day with commitment to powering nation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant marked Pakistan’s Independence Day with a spirited ceremony, bringing together the respected CEO, Vice President, Chief Engineers, Directors of various departments, and employees from all sections of the plant.

According to an official, the event reflected both patriotic pride and the unyielding professional commitment of the workforce to maintain uninterrupted power generation for the country.

The celebrations began with speeches from senior leadership, who commended the dedication, teamwork, and resilience of staff who chose to work on a national holiday to keep electricity flowing to the national grid. It was emphasized that while millions of Pakistanis across the country enjoy festivities under bright lights, the people of Sahiwal Power Plant ensure those lights never go out.

Following the addresses, a ceremonial cake decorated in the national colors was cut by senior management alongside staff representatives. Applause and cheers filled the venue as employees gathered for photographs, capturing the unity and energy of the occasion. The plant premises were adorned with national flags, green-and-white decorations, and banners reflecting the spirit of independence. Traditional music and poetry recitations by staff members added a cultural dimension to the day.

Speaking to media representatives, several employees shared their reflections and motivation to work on a public holiday rather than spending it at home.

Umair Shahid, Media Manager, said, “For us, celebrating Independence Day here at work is part of our identity. We are not missing out on the festivities—we are enabling them for millions of Pakistanis. Every megawatt we send to the grid today is part of the glow in our country’s celebrations.”

Rana Sajid from the Operations Department added, “This day reminds me why I chose this profession. While the rest of the country enjoys a well-earned holiday, we take pride in knowing that the comfort and joy of their celebrations depend on the power we produce. That thought keeps us motivated, no matter how long the shift.”

From the Maintenance Department, Rashid Munir explained, “Our equipment doesn’t know it’s a public holiday, and neither can we afford to. We stay alert and proactive because uninterrupted power doesn’t happen by accident—it’s the result of constant care and technical precision.”

Safety Department representative Tanvir Mali stated, “We cannot deliver reliable electricity unless we operate safely. Working today is an honor, but it also means ensuring that every procedure is followed, every check completed. That’s how we protect our people and keep the plant running at its best.”

Muhammad Ahmad Jhakhar, Store Supervisor, shared, “Our role in the stores is to make sure every spare part, every tool, and every supply is available when needed. Even on Independence Day, materials have to move efficiently so that the work on the floor never stops. This reliability in supply keeps the whole operation smooth.”

From the Management Section, Supervisor Rafaqat Ali noted, “Independence Day is a reminder of what unity can achieve. We may be from different departments, with different skill sets, but on days like today, our purpose is the same: to serve the nation by keeping the energy flowing without interruption.”

Throughout the day, plant operations continued seamlessly. Control rooms remained staffed by vigilant operators monitoring generation levels. Maintenance teams inspected and serviced critical equipment, while safety officers ensured all operational protocols were met. The stores department worked behind the scenes to make sure that spare parts and essential supplies were readily available.

In the afternoon, the celebrations were complemented by a festive lunch arranged for all staff on duty. The menu featured slow-cooked dumpukht meat with fragrant rice, rich chicken qorma, creamy fruit salad, flavorful daal maash, plain rice, freshly baked roti and naan, crisp fresh salad, and chilled raita. The aroma filled the dining area, and colleagues shared the meal in an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie, further strengthening the bond among the diverse workforce.

Short breaks for refreshments allowed staff to gather in decorated tents, where light-hearted conversation was balanced by discussions about operational performance.

The camaraderie and morale on display demonstrated the strong bond among employees, strengthened by years of working together in all conditions.

The formal ceremony concluded with a group photograph of the entire team, standing together in front of the decorated backdrop. The image captured the unity, pride, and dedication that define the Sahiwal Power Plant workforce.

Since its commissioning, the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s power generation capacity, supplying reliable electricity to the national grid and contributing significantly to the country’s energy security. Its consistent operation, even during national holidays, reflects the commitment of its employees to serving the people of Pakistan without interruption.

As the day drew to a close, the knowledge that their work had powered celebrations across the country was a source of quiet pride for the team. The lights of homes, streets, and public spaces that illuminated Pakistan’s Independence Day festivities were a testament to their hard work, professionalism, and unwavering dedication.

This year’s Independence Day at Sahiwal Power Plant was more than a celebration—it was a living example of service above self. The employees’ choice to work rather than rest demonstrated the true spirit of independence: responsibility, unity, and the will to contribute to the nation’s progress.