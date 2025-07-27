Saghar hails Shabbir Shah as an uncompromising warrior of Kashmir cause

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Former Convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference-AJK chapter and acting chairman of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has lauded illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah for his unwavering commitment to the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Saghar praised Shah for completing 39 years in prison and eight consecutive years in India’s notorious Tihar jail.

Terming Shabbir Shah as an icon of the ongoing movement, he said, “Shah spent 39 years of his life in prisons, detention, and interrogation centers due to his political beliefs”.

He said that despite years of illegal imprisonment, Indian authorities could not prove a single evidence against him in the court of law. “Shah’s illegal imprisonment is a clear case of vendetta and injustice”, he maintained.

Saghar highlighted Shah’s role as a strong proponent of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and his pursuit of a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

Despite suffering from acute ailments, Shah remains firm and undeterred in his stance, he added.