Safe city issues 222,195 e-challans in 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): The Safe City Islamabad effectively addressed traffic violations by issuing a total of 222,195 e-challans during the year 2023.

The Safe City Command and Control Center played a pivotal role in implementing traffic rules, targeting various violations, such as driving without seat belts, improper use of fancy number plates, zebra crossing violations, disregarding red signals, over-speeding, and using mobile phones while driving.

The breakdown of these e-challans includes 4,495 for seat belt violations, 206,747 for over-speeding, 431 for mobile phone usage during driving, 2,008 for zigzag crossing, 3,896 for fancy number plates, and 4,619 for red signal violations, as reported by a police spokesperson.

This surge in the issuance of e-challans during 2023 was a deliberate effort to curb traffic violations, with a primary focus on enhancing compliance with traffic laws and consequently minimizing traffic accidents.

The CPO Safe City/Traffic reiterated the commitment to maintaining peace and security in the federal capital while prioritizing the safety of citizens’ lives and property. The enforcement of stringent traffic regulations remains a top priority for the Islamabad Capital Police, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all.