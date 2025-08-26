Wednesday, August 27, 2025
HomeNationalSadequain's masterpieces on display in Dubai
National

Sadequain’s masterpieces on display in Dubai

2
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):A distinctive exhibition featuring the works of Pakistan’s legendary artist Sadequain has kicked off at the Noor Royal Gallery in Jumeirah 2, Dubai.
Titled “The Holy Sinner,” the exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Sadequain’s masterpieces, showcasing his bold and thought-provoking style that has profoundly impacted South Asian modern art.
According to a press release, the exhibition is a tribute to the artist’s unique blend of spiritual themes and modern artistic expression.
Sadequain, regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary art, is celebrated for his unique ability to blend tradition with modernity, creating works that continue to inspire cultural and artistic discourse.
The gallery described the exhibition as a homage to Sadequain’s genius, offering art enthusiasts, collectors, and cultural scholars in the UAE an opportunity to engage with his legacy.
The exhibition will remain open to the public until August 31.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan