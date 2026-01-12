Sadequain Foundation hosts book launch, lithograph print exhibition of Albert Camus’ L’Étranger — Sadequain

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Sadequain Foundation, in collaboration with Alliance Française Lahore, has hosted a book launch and lithograph print exhibition of Albert Camus’ L’Étranger — Sadequain, authored by Dr. Salman Ahmad, at the AF Galerie.

The exhibition featured 30 original lithographic works by the celebrated modernist Sadequain, created to illustrate Albert Camus’ seminal existential novel The Stranger.

Curated by visual artist Zuha Tareen, the exhibition explored the psychological and philosophical tensions embedded in Camus’ text through Sadequain’s stark lines, expressive forms, and symbolic intensity, said a press release issued here.

Reflecting on the curatorial approach, Zuha Tareen noted: “L’Étranger is linear in a way life is often not. Sadequain presents it as a mind-bending spar between revulsion and release. Humanity is presented as a noun, a verb, and a phenomenon; Sadequain’s raw yet layered treatment of the human condition is a perfect match for the Camus.”

Addressing the audience, S. Izmerai Durrani, Executive Producer of the Sadequain Foundation, emphasized the importance of situating Sadequain within a broader intellectual and global context.

“Sadequain was not only a visual artist but a profound thinker in conversation with global philosophical ideas,” Durrani said.

“This body of work reflects his deep engagement with existential thought, and the Foundation remains committed to preserving, publishing, and presenting such critical chapters of his legacy for future generations,” he added.

The launch of Dr. Salman Ahmad’s book offered scholarly insight into the intersection of text and image, situating Sadequain’s lithographs within both art historical and philosophical frameworks.

Awais Khan, Prof. Kanwal Khalid, S. Izmerai Durrani, and Director Sarah Tareen also spoke on the occasion, underscoring the cultural relevance of revisiting Sadequain’s literary illustrations today.

The exhibition and book launch drew artists, writers, academics, and students, reinforcing Alliance Française Lahore’s role as a platform for cross-cultural exchange between Pakistan and France.

The event affirmed the enduring resonance of both Sadequain and Albert Camus, and the capacity of visual art and literature to engage in a sustained dialogue across time and geography.