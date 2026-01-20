Tuesday, January 20, 2026
SADEQUAIN Foundation donates paintings collection to Galerie SADEQUAIN

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):SADEQUAIN Foundation has formally donated a significant collection of  paintings by the legendary artist  Sadequain to Galerie SADEQUAIN, further strengthening the institution’s role as a custodian of Pakistan’s artistic heritage.
This generous donation ensures that Sadequain’s invaluable artworks remain accessible to the public within a dedicated cultural space established under the auspices of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).
The paintings represent various creative phases of the maestro, reflecting his revolutionary approach to calligraphy, painting, and intellectual expression, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
By entrusting these masterpieces to Galerie SADEQUAIN, the Foundation reaffirms its commitment to preserving, documenting, and promoting Sadequain’s legacy for future generations.
The donation not only enriches the Galerie’s permanent collection but also reinforces its position as a center of excellence for research, education, and public engagement with Sadequain’s art.
