Sacrifices of martyrs guiding light for generations: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari said that on behalf of the entire nation he salutes the martyrs and veterans of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and their families as through their blood and sacrifice, the martyrs wrote timeless stories of courage and patriotism in the annals of national history and their sacrifices will forever remain a guiding light for generations to come.

In a message on Defence and Martyrs Day observed on September 6, he said, “September 6 holds a memorable place in our national history, reminding us of the great sacrifices made to safeguard our freedom, sovereignty and national security. Defence and Martyrs’ Day provides us with an opportunity to pay tribute to the immortal sacrifices of the brave sons of the nation who, in 1965, demonstrated unparalleled resolve, courage and devotion in defence of our beloved homeland, defeating the enemy’s nefarious designs on every front.”

“The unity and spirit of faith demonstrated by our Armed Forces and the Pakistani nation on 6th September 1965 remain a manifestation of our collective strength. This day reminds us that when a nation stands united in defence of its freedom, sovereignty and homeland, no power can defeat its resolve,” he added.

He said, “The spirit of 6th September was once again reflected in the resounding success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. Victory in Marka-e-Haq represents a continuation of the spirit of patriotism and freedom embodied by 6th September. Marka-e-Haq has added another glorious chapter to our national history. This extraordinary success is a testament to the professionalism, courage and bravery of our Armed Forces and reflects the exemplary longstanding bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan.”

“As a peaceful and responsible state, Pakistan remains firmly committed to promoting peace, dialogue and mutual respect in the region and across the world. Pakistan has increasingly emerged as a net regional security provider, contributing to peace, stability and collective security beyond its frontiers. The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to regional security and its growing role as a responsible and dependable partner for regional peace and stability,” he added.

He said, “At the same time, there can be no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security. The international community must recognise that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolution of the Kashmir issue as per UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. India must desist from promoting terrorism in Pakistan through its proxies. United Nations reports testify that Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan have received foreign patronage and the nexus between India and the Taliban regime is no longer a secret.”

“In every conventional and unconventional war imposed by the enemy, our Armed Forces have demonstrated their vigilance, preparedness and unwavering commitment to defending the country. The entire nation continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with its brave Armed Forces,” he remarked.

He said, “We must also remember that, alongside a strong defence, economic stability, political tolerance, national unity, education and development constitute the foundations of Pakistan’s strength. Together, we must play our part in building a bright, secure and developed Pakistan for our youth and future generations.”

“Today, as we pay tribute to the great sacrifices of our martyrs, we renew our resolve to defend Pakistan’s freedom, sovereignty and security at all costs. We also reaffirm our commitment to working together to transform Pakistan, in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, into a strong, democratic, prosperous and developed state,” he added.

The President said, “May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of our martyrs, grant patience and steadfastness to their families, and always bless Pakistan with peace, stability and prosperity. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!”