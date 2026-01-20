Saba Sadiq highlights importance of Pakistan attaches to robust ties with Viet Nam

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The Pakistan–Viet Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), under the convener-ship of Ms Saba Sadiq, MNA/Convener, on Tuesday held a meeting at the National Assembly of Pakistan with the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to Pakistan, Pham Anh Tuan.

Members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group who attended the meeting included Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Sadiq Ali Memon, Ms Akhtar Bibi, Ms Shaista Khan, Ms Asia Naz Tanoli, and Ms Shahnaz Saleem Malik, said a press release.

In her welcoming remarks, the Convener highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Viet Nam and underscored the value of parliamentary diplomacy in complementing government-to-government engagement. She noted that strengthened inter-parliamentary cooperation could serve as an effective platform for advancing trade, people-to-people contact, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding.

The Convener also welcomed deeper parliamentary linkages and expressed the desire to see the formation of a counterpart Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Vietnamese National Assembly to institutionalize regular engagement.

Ambassador Pham Anh Tuan thanked the Convener and members of the Group for the warm reception and reaffirmed Viet Nam’s commitment to further strengthening relations with Pakistan.

He emphasized the positive momentum in bilateral ties and highlighted opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, renewable energy, digital technology, and cultural exchange.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of enhanced parliamentary interaction and people-to-people connectivity in realizing the full potential of Pakistan–Viet Nam relations.

Members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group shared their views on expanding sector-specific cooperation, including textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, halal products, and tourism. Emphasis was placed on increasing business-to-business engagement, encouraging joint ventures, facilitating trade delegations, and exploring possibilities for direct air connectivity to further boost commercial and tourism exchanges.

The esteemed members also invited the Vietnamese side to explore cooperation in the field of culture and heritage, particularly through visits to Taxila and engagement with Pakistan’s rich Gandhara civilization.

The members highlighted the potential for exhibitions, cultural programs, and institutional collaboration as a means to deepen people-to-people ties and promote mutual appreciation of shared historical and civilizational heritage.

The meeting was also attended virtually by Ms Faiza Akhtar, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Viet Nam, who briefly shared perspectives on trade engagement, academic linkages, and the importance of sustained coordination between commercial and diplomatic channels to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to sustained parliamentary engagement and closer cooperation across mutually beneficial areas. It was agreed that continued dialogue and structured interaction between the two Parliaments would contribute meaningfully to further strengthening Pakistan–Viet Nam relations.