Saba Sadiq expresses grief over loss of 18 tourists swept away in Swat Floods

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights, MNA Saba Sadiq, on Friday expressed heartfelt grief over the death of 18 tourists including two children, who lost their lives in flash floods near Khwaza Khela in Swat.

In a statement, she prayed for peace for those who died and strength for their families. She asked the Swat district administration to complete the search for missing people without delay.

She also called on the NDMA, district administration, and rescue agencies to improve safety measures along rivers and streams. She appreciated the rescue teams for saving tourists stranded by the sudden floods.

It is to be mentioned that atleast 18 tourists, including women and children, were swept away by flash floods in the Swat River on Friday.

The rescue teams recovered nine bodies, including those of two children.

The incident took place at Fizagat Swat, where tourists from two families were having breakfast near the river when a sudden rise in water carried many of them away.

A video of the incident circulated on social media, showing women and children stuck in the river while people on the bank watched helplessly.

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Shahzad Mehboob, said seven bodies had been found and confirmed that around 73 people were trapped by flash floods at different spots in Swat. He said rescue efforts faced many hurdles.

Eyewitnesses blamed the Swat authorities for delays, saying the tourists remained stranded for about two hours before being swept away despite calls for help.