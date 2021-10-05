Rwp city made a center of education: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, Oct 05 (APP): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that Rawalpindi city had been made a center of education and the dream of laying a network of educational institutions in the city had been fulfilled.

The minister during his visit to ‘Behbood High School’ Satellite Town said, “Promotion of education has always been my priority and I made earnest efforts to make the city a center of education.”



The literacy rate of the district was highest in the country, he added.

He said that the Behbood High School had been handed over to the education department, government of Punjab.

It was basically a Municipal Committee school and it was a non-functional for many years due to shortage of teachers, furniture, funds and the students were facing problems.



Sheikh Rashid also reviewed the arrangements during his visit to the school.

On this occasion, he directed the Director, Education Rawalpindi to renovate the school building, provide new furniture and uplift the school besides ensuring availability of teachers to resume regular classes.



The dream has almost come true and efforts were also underway to make the government Waqar-Un-Nisa College, a women university, he said adding, earlier, Satellite Town College was upgraded.



The girls of Rawalpindi city were getting positions and appearing in CSS exams, the minister added.



He said, Fatima Jinnah Women University was set up to facilitate the girls of the city and efforts were also being made to set up an Information Technology University in the city.



Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Narcotics, MNA, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was also present on the occasion.