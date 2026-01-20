Rwanda to host ‘Rwanda Coffee Festival 2026’ on Jan 29

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Islamabad, in collaboration with the National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB), will host the Rwanda Coffee Festival 2026 on Thursday, January 29, 2026, in Mövenpick Hotel, Islamabad at 11 AM.

The Rwanda Coffee Festival 2026 aims to introduce Rwanda’s globally acclaimed specialty coffee to the Pakistani market and to promote trade and investment opportunities in the coffee sector. Rwanda is internationally recognized for its high-altitude Arabica coffee—particularly the Bourbon variety—renowned for its exceptional quality, bright acidity, aroma and distinctive flavor profile.

The event will bring together leaders, delegates from Rwanda, diplomats, policymakers, business leaders, coffee professionals, importers, roasters, investors, and media representatives.

The program will include live coffee brewing and cupping sessions, a documentary screening on Rwanda’s coffee journey from farm to cup and a coffee exhibition by Rwandan exporters.