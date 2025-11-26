Russian folk includes “Dark Eyes” & “Pedlars” echoed through PNCA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Russian folk melodies including the evergreen “Dark Eyes” and “Pedlars” echoed through the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday evening as the State Academic Russian Folk Ensemble “Russia” performed a dazzling special concert.

It was honour of the high-level Russian delegation visiting for the 10th Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission, said a press release.

In a special highlight, Russian Minister of Energy, Sergey Tsivilev, participated in the event and expressed deep appreciation for the ensemble’s outstanding performance, praising the vibrant showcase of Russia’s cultural heritage that bridged hearts between the two nations.

The breathtaking display of Russia’s rich folk traditions, vibrant costumes and soulful music left Pakistani and Russian guests spellbound and earned prolonged standing ovation.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Directorate of Education hosted a graceful ceremony at Islamabad Model College for Boys I-8/3 to welcome the same delegation. Student Muhammad Aftab Khan delivered an impressive presentation in fluent Russian on the importance of the Russian language, which was warmly applauded by the distinguished guests.

Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Nadim Mahbub, and Director General Federal Directorate of Education, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, highlighted the growing educational collaboration and language-exchange programs between the two countries. Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, Elena Grudinina, and Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Albert Khorev praised Pakistan’s efforts in promoting Russian language studies and vowed to deepen academic ties.

The Russian delegation distributed prizes among students and took group photographs with Russian-language learners, members of the Pakistani Abilympics team and a delegation from NUML University.

Both events were attended by Elena Grudinina, Eduard Sheremetsev (Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia), Sergey Tsivilev (Minister of Energy of Russia), Albert Khorev (Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan) and other senior officials. The concert was also graced by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation.

The 10th Session of the Inter-Governmental Commission will conclude tomorrow, 27th November 2025, with the signing of multiple protocols and MoUs across various sectors.