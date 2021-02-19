ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Russian envoy appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that Pak-Russia relations would continue to prosper manifolds, said the media wing of the Armed Forces in a press release.

The Army Chief said that peace in both countries (Pakistan and Afghanistan) was in greater interest of the region.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship.