Russian Embassy School in Islamabad marks start of new academic year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan celebrated the beginning of the new academic year on Monday with a special concert at the Russian Embassy School in Islamabad.

Addressing the gathering on ‘Knowledge Day’, Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev congratulated teachers, students, and parents on the start of the academic year.

The Ambassador extended a special welcome to diplomats from brotherly CIS countries whose children have joined the Embassy School this year.

The event featured cultural performances by students and highlighted the spirit of learning and unity.

In a message on the occasion, the Embassy of Russia in Pakistan congratulated all schoolchildren, students, and teachers on Knowledge Day.

“We wish everyone a successful academic year filled with new discoveries and achievements,” the Embassy stated.