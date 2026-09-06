Russian Embassy, Future Team Pakistan discuss youth cooperation ahead of IFY-2026

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):The Russian Embassy in Pakistan and Future Team Pakistan (FTP) have agreed to further expand youth exchanges and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev met with the leadership of Future Team Pakistan on Thursday. The meeting focused on preparations for the International Festival of Youth (IFY-2026), scheduled to be held from September 11 to 17 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

FTP Chairman Danyal Hayat briefed the Ambassador on the outcome of the selection process for Pakistani participants. He informed that more than 10,000 applications were received from across Pakistan, out of which around 250 young Pakistanis were selected to represent the country at the Festival.

The selected youth will take part in various segments of IFY-2026, including creative industries, public administration, science and education, sports, entrepreneurship, media, digitalisation and information technology.

Ambassador Khorev appreciated the enthusiasm of Pakistani youth and highlighted the importance of people-to-people contacts in strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting, held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, also discussed ways to further enhance cultural and humanitarian dialogue between Moscow and Islamabad, and to expand youth exchange programs in the Eurasian region.

Wishing the Pakistani delegation success, the Russian Embassy said: “We wish all Pakistani participants of IFY-2026 an exciting and memorable experience, inspiring encounters and new friendships. May your journey to Russia open new horizons, bring valuable connections and pave the way for future joint projects.”