Rules, regulation set by govt for combating COVID-19, to be implemented in true spirit: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Wednesday said that rules and regulation set by government for combating COVID-19, pandemic would be implemented in true perspective.

The decision taken by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for protecting people from second wave of threatening virus, would be implemented without discrimination, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

“Legal action would be taken if anyone found organizing public meetings or gatherings” he said.

The suggestions regarding smart lock down was given in October but Sindh government had opposed the proposals, Asad Umer stated.

The orders given by the courts containing second wave of virus in the country, have been dispatched to chief secretaries for applying in their respective jurisdictions, he informed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, had also expressed fear about the harm affects of second wave of emerging virus, the minister stated.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said a convict person was instructing the party workers and the people to move for clashing with institutions.

Nawaz Sharif, he said was enjoying time in London, adding that Ex Prime Minister should follow the court orders and return to homeland.

There are clear orders to bring the convict back to Pakistan, he stated.