Rule of law, justice shape societies: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that societies were shaped by rule of law with prevalent moral values and ethics, whereas justice was the criterion which ‘differentiated between a civilized society and a banana republic’.

Addressing a book launching ceremony of famous writer and researcher Ikram Sehgal titled ‘A personal chronicle of Pakistan’, the prime minister said that a society rose when ruled by equal laws for the privileged and the poor classes.

“The human society is shaped by rule of law,” he said, adding contrary to it, the past ruling elite in Pakistan had plundered the country.

He said two corrupt families did the grave injustice with the country as they made the corruption acceptable to the society.

The prime minister terming his constant struggle against corruption and injustices as ‘Jihad’ said that they were creating awareness among the masses about ‘the biggest cancer’.

He said in the developed countries, the society fought these evils and the corrupt elements were ostracized.

Quoting Molana Rumi, the prime minister said a society’s downfall started when its morality was collapsed followed by financial and economic downfall.