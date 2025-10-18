Rubina Khalid visits payment campsite in Peshawar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday visited the payment camps established at Farooq-e-Azam Park, Sheikh Abad, and Government Higher Secondary School No. 1, Hasnain Sharif Hasht Nagri, Peshawar.

During the visit, the Chairperson met with women beneficiaries who had arrived to collect their quarterly installments under the Benazir Kafalat Programme, said a news release.

She listened to their concerns attentively and instructed the staff on-site to address them without delay. She oversaw the payment of several deserving women and conducted a detailed inspection of the camp locations’ facilities.

Senator Rubina Khalid directed the staff to prioritize elderly women and those accompanied by young children while ensuring full transparency in the disbursement process. She emphasized that all officials must treat beneficiaries with respect and provide complete guidance so that no woman faces inconvenience.

Senator Rubina Khalid interacted with deserving women and instructed the staff to ensure transparency in payments, treat beneficiaries with dignity, and provide full assistance. “This money is your rightful due; count it carefully and receive it in full. Report any deductions immediately, and visit the campsite only after receiving a message from 8171,” said Senator Rubina Khalid while speaking to the beneficiaries.

The Chairperson also highlighted the importance of enrollment in the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif (Educational Scholarships) and Benazir Nashonuma Programme, explaining their role in improving the health and education of vulnerable families.

The Chairperson expressed satisfaction that BISP is taking vigorous measures to ensure that financial assistance reaches deserving women in a transparent, respectful, and dignified manner, helping to uplift not only individual women but also their families and communities.