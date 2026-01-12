Rubina Khalid visits Lyari, announces expansion of social protection and skill programs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited Lyari on Monday and held a meeting with Senator Yousaf Baloch, Sindh Government Spokesperson MPA Sadia Javed, MPA Shazia Karim Sanghar, and other local dignitaries at Baloch Hall.

Senator Rubina Khalid was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival. Addressing the gathering, she said the government has introduced a new transparent and secure payment mechanism under BISP in the form of Social Protection Wallets to ensure that women receive financial assistance directly, fully, and with dignity.

Under this initiative, free SIMs are being provided to women beneficiaries.

She clarified that free SIMs will only be issued through BISP offices or government-designated campsites, and women must bring their own mobile phones.

She strictly warned beneficiaries to immediately lodge complaints if anyone demands money or attempts to make illegal deductions.

Highlighting the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Senator Rubina Khalid said she was a brave leader who never bowed before oppression. She urged women to show the same courage and refuse any illegal demands.

The BISP Chairperson emphasized the importance of completing all required documentation for registration.

She announced that mobile registration vans have been launched to conduct on-the-spot registrations in various localities, reducing the need for women to travel to distant offices.

She further informed that the Benazir Hunarmand Programme has also been launched, enabling women, their husbands, and children to acquire vocational skills. “Skill is your asset,” she said, quoting Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, adding that the initiative aims to promote self-reliance, reduce unemployment, and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Senator Rubina Khalid stated that, in line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and under the guidance of Faryal Talpur, BISP is ensuring the delivery of full entitlements to women beneficiaries with respect and dignity. She announced that the current BISP instalment of Rs. 13,500 will soon be increased to Rs. 14,500.

She also shared that under the Taleemi Wazaif Programme, financial assistance is being provided to children from primary to Grade 12, while special initiatives are underway to support the health and nutrition of pregnant women and children up to two years of age.

The Chairperson clarified that all official BISP messages are sent only through 8171, and beneficiaries should not trust messages from any other number. She urged women to report any cases of fraud, illegal demands, or fake messages without delay.

In her concluding remarks, Senator Rubina Khalid said women are aware and empowered and must actively safeguard their rights.

She added that unnecessary filters imposed in the past, which had excluded deserving families, have now been removed to ensure wider inclusion of eligible households in the Benazir Income Support Programme.