Rubina Khalid stresses quality NSER data for effective social protection delivery

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid has emphasized maintaining accurate, updated and high-quality data in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) to ensure effective targeting and delivery of social protection interventions.

She expressed these views while chairing the wrap-up meeting of the World Bank’s CRISP Review Mission, led by Amjad Zafar Khan, Senior Social Protection Specialist and Task Team Leader.

The meeting reviewed key findings of the CRISP review and discusses the way forward, including engagement of the Operational Review Firm, human resource requirements and establishment of an effective monitoring mechanism to further strengthen programme implementation.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the NSER database as one of BISP’s key strengths and stresses the need to maintain its accuracy and quality for effective social protection delivery.

Additional Secretary BISP Dr. Asmat Nawaz and Directors General of BISP also attend the meeting. Sarah Nizamani, Social Protection Specialist, and Gul Najam Jamy, World Bank Consultant, participated in the meeting along with the

mission led by Amjad Zafar Khan.

Later, Senator Rubina Khalid held a meeting with a delegation of the German development agency GIZ, where discussions focus on proposed implementation districts for the next phase of SOPRAN, coordination with federal and provincial partners, and potential memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with technical institutions.

The delegation comprised of Dr. Mirjam Büdenbender-Buchholz, Head of BMZ Cooperation at the German Embassy; Dr. Manuel Winkenbach, Deputy Head of Development Cooperation; Maria Kruijsdik, Cluster Coordinator, GIZ Sustainable Economic Development, Training & Employment; Faiza Wahab, Food Security Advisor, SP-SHPIII; Usman Faisal, Social Protection Advisor, SP-SHPIII; and Huda Bhurgri, Social Protection Advisor, SP-SHPIII.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need to initiate health, nutrition and physical hygiene in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar, Chitral and Kohistan.

She also discussed collaboration with GIZ on skills development under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, particularly in healthcare, home care, construction and hospitality, benefiting BISP beneficiaries and their family members.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold further consultations to finalize the roadmap and explore avenues for future collaboration. DG NSER/CCT BISP Dr. Asim Ijaz also attended the meeting.