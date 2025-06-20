Rubina Khalid pays glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 72nd birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Friday paid rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 72nd birth anniversary on Saturday.

In her message, Senator Rubina Khalid said, “We pay homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 72nd birthday. She carried forward the democratic mission of her father with immense courage and resilience.”

She highlighted that Benazir Bhutto made history by becoming the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Muslim world. “She stood firm against dictatorship and became a symbol of democratic struggle in Pakistan,” Rubina Khalid added.

“Her unmatched struggle for democracy in Pakistan remains a source of inspiration for generations. She dreamed of a progressive and democratic Pakistan and worked tirelessly for women’s empowerment,” said the Chairperson.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that despite numerous obstacles, Shaheed Benazir never bowed down. “Her sacrifices for democracy and Pakistan are unparalleled. Today, not just Pakistan but the entire world remembers her as a great leader,” she said.

Reflecting on her vision during exile, Rubina Khalid noted, “It was her dream to establish a strong support system for the underprivileged people of Pakistan. The Benazir Income Support Programme is a realization of that dream.”

In connection with Benazir Bhutto’s birth anniversary, Senator Rubina Khalid announced that the Benazir Hunarmand Programme will be launched under the banner of BISP.

The programme will be inaugurated by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, affectionately referred to as the “reflection of Benazir”, alongside President Asif Ali Zardari.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party will continue its mission of ‘Roti, Kapra, aur Makaan’ (bread, clothing, and shelter), and Shaheed Mohtarma’s dream of a prosperous Pakistan will soon be fulfilled,” concluded Senator Rubina Khalid.