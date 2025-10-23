Rubina Khalid pays glowing tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid paid rich tribute to Madr-e-Jamhooriyat, Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary, lauding her lifelong struggle, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and women’s empowerment.

She said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was not only the devoted companion of a great political leader but also a courageous symbol of resistance against dictatorship.

“Her relentless struggle for democracy, human dignity, and women’s rights remains a shining chapter in our national history,” she remarked.

As Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid said she draws inspiration from Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s spirit of public service.

“This programme is a continuation of her dream — a Pakistan where the underprivileged are supported, women are empowered, and every citizen lives with dignity and self-respect,” she added.

She emphasized that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s life teaches us the true meaning of leadership — standing firm on principles, raising one’s voice against injustice, and dedicating oneself to the welfare of the people.

“Her sacrifices will continue to guide and inspire us,” Senator Rubina Khalid concluded.