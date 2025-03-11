Rubina Khalid highlights women’s role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday emphasized the critical role of women in Pakistan’s socioeconomic and political landscape.

She was speaking during a seminar titled “Role of Women in Social Cohesion and Inclusive Democracy.”

The event was organized by the Resilient Women Network at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Service.

Addressing female participants, Senator Khalid paid tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for their contributions to women’s rights in Pakistan. She underscored that the BISP is the realization of Benazir Bhutto’s vision, ensuring millions of Pakistani women are recognized in the national database and included in the country’s economic and social framework.

She praised President Asif Ali Zardari’s decision to recognize female household heads, calling it a transformative step towards financial inclusion and gender equality. She highlighted that over 9.3 million women are currently benefiting from the Benazir Kafalat program, alongside other initiatives like Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, and Benazir Hunarmand Program, aimed at enhancing women’s education, health, and skills development.

Senator Khalid also raised concerns about the growing trend of online harassment and character assassination of women on social media, warning that such actions would not be tolerated.

Other speakers, including Secretary of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus Shahida Rehmani, Dr. Shaista Jadoon, Huma Akhtar, and Asia Nazir, lauded the efforts of BISP and Senator Rubina Khalid in empowering deserving women across Pakistan.

The seminar concluded with a call for continued policy support and collective efforts to ensure the social, economic, and political empowerment of Pakistani women and girls.