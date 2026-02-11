Rubina Khalid engages PPP Women Wing delegation from Kurram on skills development under Benazir Hunarmand Programme

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Women’s Wing from District Kurram to discuss practical measures for empowering women through skills training and employment opportunities under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme.

The delegation, led by President Women Wing Amna Bibi, comprised educated girls and youth representatives from the district.

The meeting focused on formulating an action plan to equip deserving women and their family members with market-oriented skills aimed at improving household incomes and promoting self-reliance.

Senator Rubina Khalid interacted with the young participants and sought details about their educational backgrounds, existing skills and areas of interest for vocational training.

She directed the Benazir Hunarmand Programme team to gather comprehensive data from women in District Kurram regarding skills they already possess, the training they aspire to receive, and the institutions currently providing vocational education in the region.

Emphasizing targeted and need-based interventions, the BISP Chairperson said that compiling accurate information would enable the programme to collaborate effectively with relevant institutions and deliver meaningful training opportunities.

She noted that empowering women with employable skills would play a vital role in enhancing their economic stability and overall quality of life.

Senator Rubina Khalid also encouraged the delegation to create awareness at the grassroots level about the Benazir Hunarmand Programme and its registration process so that a greater number of deserving women could benefit from the initiative.

During the meeting, the delegation raised concerns regarding illegal deductions by bank agents from BISP stipends, along with other operational issues.

Taking serious notice, the Chairperson issued immediate instructions to the concerned officials to address the complaints promptly and ensure transparent service delivery.